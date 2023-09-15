Chiang Mai Airport Plans Expansion to Boost Passenger Capacity

BANGKOK (NNT) – Chiang Mai Airport is preparing to unveil its development plan to boost airport capacity and receive more flights domestically and internationally.

Chiang Mai Airport Director Vijit Kaewsaitiam stated that the airport will construct a new terminal as part of its development plan, increasing airport capacity from 8 million to more than 16.5 million visitors per year. Flights will also be doubled to up to 30 flights an hour while operating hours will be extended to facilitate more international flights, especially from Europe.

