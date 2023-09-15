Chiang Mai Airport Plans Expansion to Boost Passenger Capacity

TN September 15, 2023 0
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport

Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Chiang Mai Airport is preparing to unveil its development plan to boost airport capacity and receive more flights domestically and internationally.

AOT Prepares to Soft-Launch New Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal

Chiang Mai Airport Director Vijit Kaewsaitiam stated that the airport will construct a new terminal as part of its development plan, increasing airport capacity from 8 million to more than 16.5 million visitors per year. Flights will also be doubled to up to 30 flights an hour while operating hours will be extended to facilitate more international flights, especially from Europe.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Chiang Mai Ram hospital waiting room

Chiang Mai finds 2 monkeypox cases, dengue ‘outbreak’

TN August 24, 2023 0
Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Chiang Mai Hotel Exposes Hotel Booking Scams

TN August 19, 2023 0
Road in Chiang Mai town

3.3-magnitude quake felt in Chiang Mai

TN August 17, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

Pita Limjaroenrat Resigns as Leader of Move Forward party

TN September 15, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin talking to reporters.

Thai PM Srettha says he disagrees with recreational use of cannabis

TN September 15, 2023 0
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport

Chiang Mai Airport Plans Expansion to Boost Passenger Capacity

TN September 15, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Bangkok Photographer Accused of Installing Hidden Camera in Bathroom

TN September 15, 2023 0
Pattaya Police pickup

Chonburi Police Apprehend Duo Involved in 10 Million Baht Wire Theft near Pattaya

TN September 15, 2023 0