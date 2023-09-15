Chiang Mai Airport Plans Expansion to Boost Passenger Capacity
BANGKOK (NNT) – Chiang Mai Airport is preparing to unveil its development plan to boost airport capacity and receive more flights domestically and internationally.
AOT Prepares to Soft-Launch New Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal
Chiang Mai Airport Director Vijit Kaewsaitiam stated that the airport will construct a new terminal as part of its development plan, increasing airport capacity from 8 million to more than 16.5 million visitors per year. Flights will also be doubled to up to 30 flights an hour while operating hours will be extended to facilitate more international flights, especially from Europe.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand