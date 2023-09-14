Cash, valuables stolen from parked minivan in Pattaya

CHON BURI: An unknown number of thieves targeted a parked van, smashing one of its windows, and made away with cash and valuables worth about 1.2 million baht. The victims, two Chinese businessmen, had left their belongings inside the vehicle while they dined at a shopping mall in Pattaya on Wednesday night.

After receiving a report of the theft at around 9pm, a team of officers arrived at the car park of the shopping mall in tambon Nong Phreu, Bang Lamung district, said Pol Capt Sombat Kaewmulmuk, a deputy investigation chief at Pattaya police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

