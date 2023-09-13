Cable thieves blacked-out Pattaya-Rayong motorway

TN September 13, 2023 0
Khiri Nakorn Interchange Highway. Road sign with directions to Bang Saen, Sri Racha, Pattaya and Rayong.

Road sign with directions to Bang Saen, Sriracha, Pattaya and Rayong at Khiri Nakorn Interchange Motorway. Photo: First Tanapot.

CHON BURI: Police have arrested two men for the theft of power cables along the Pattaya-Rayong motorway that shut down the CCTV system along the inter-provincial highway last month.

Cable theft gang busted in Ubon Ratchathani

