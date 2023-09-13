Cable thieves blacked-out Pattaya-Rayong motorway

Road sign with directions to Bang Saen, Sriracha, Pattaya and Rayong at Khiri Nakorn Interchange Motorway. Photo: First Tanapot.

CHON BURI: Police have arrested two men for the theft of power cables along the Pattaya-Rayong motorway that shut down the CCTV system along the inter-provincial highway last month.

Cable theft gang busted in Ubon Ratchathani

CHON BURI: Police have arrested two men for the theft of power cables along the Pattaya-Rayong motorway that shut down the CCTV system along the inter-provincial highway last month.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts