Cable thieves blacked-out Pattaya-Rayong motorway
CHON BURI: Police have arrested two men for the theft of power cables along the Pattaya-Rayong motorway that shut down the CCTV system along the inter-provincial highway last month.
Cable theft gang busted in Ubon Ratchathani
CHON BURI: Police have arrested two men for the theft of power cables along the Pattaya-Rayong motorway that shut down the CCTV system along the inter-provincial highway last month.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST