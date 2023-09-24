Boy injured by bag explosion in Chachoengsao

A six-year old boy was seriously injured yesterday (Saturday) when he opened a bag, which had been abandoned in a playground near his house in Chachoengsao province, and explosive material contained in the bag detonated.

The boy suffered injuries to both hands and eyes and was rushed to Buddhasothorn Hospital.

By Thai PBS World

