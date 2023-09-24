Boy injured by bag explosion in Chachoengsao

TN September 24, 2023 0
Traffic at Chachoengsao Bridge West side.

Traffic at Chachoengsao Bridge West side. Photo: Adirach Toumlamoon.

A six-year old boy was seriously injured yesterday (Saturday) when he opened a bag, which had been abandoned in a playground near his house in Chachoengsao province, and explosive material contained in the bag detonated.

Garbage Collector Dies After Bomb Explodes in Krabi

The boy suffered injuries to both hands and eyes and was rushed to Buddhasothorn Hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

