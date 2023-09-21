Bones found buried on wasteland in Bangkok in search for children’s remains
Police found two pieces of bone buried on vacant land behind a petrol station in Phahonyothin Soi 56 in Bangkok yesterday (Wednesday), after using a backhoe to excavate an area where child multiple murder suspect, Songsak, and his former partner, Jesada, claim to have disposed of the bodies of their four children over the course of several years.
Man charged with killing daughter accused in deaths of 4 sons in Kamphaeng Phet
The bones, one about 13cm long and another 6cm, have been sent for forensic and DNA analysis, to determine whether they are human and whether their DNA has a parental match to Songsak or Jesada.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World