Bones found buried on wasteland in Bangkok in search for children’s remains

Police found two pieces of bone buried on vacant land behind a petrol station in Phahonyothin Soi 56 in Bangkok yesterday (Wednesday), after using a backhoe to excavate an area where child multiple murder suspect, Songsak, and his former partner, Jesada, claim to have disposed of the bodies of their four children over the course of several years.

Man charged with killing daughter accused in deaths of 4 sons in Kamphaeng Phet

The bones, one about 13cm long and another 6cm, have been sent for forensic and DNA analysis, to determine whether they are human and whether their DNA has a parental match to Songsak or Jesada.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts