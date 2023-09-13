Body of Missing Boat Captain Found in Phuket Sea
The body of a missing boat captain has been found after a boat battled with strong waves in the sea at Rawai, Meuang Phuket.
The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command told the Phuket Express on Monday (September 11th) that the body of boat captain Mr. Wisit Songkhun, 44, was found floating near to the capsized boat. His body was taken back to the Chalong Hospital.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express