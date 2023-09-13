Body of Missing Boat Captain Found in Phuket Sea

TN September 13, 2023 0
Longtail boats in Phuket

Longtail boats in Phuket. Photo: Mariamichelle (PIxabay).

The body of a missing boat captain has been found after a boat battled with strong waves in the sea at Rawai, Meuang Phuket.

Five Rescued After Water Leaks Into Speedboat Near Island in Phuket

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command told the Phuket Express on Monday (September 11th) that the body of boat captain Mr. Wisit Songkhun, 44, was found floating near to the capsized boat. His body was taken back to the Chalong Hospital.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Bicycle Triathlon Competition in Nakhon Nayok Thailand.

Phuket Holds Intense Triathlon Competition to Boost Tourism and Economy

TN September 10, 2023 0
Phuket Phuket Russian tourists.

Intoxicated Thai Man Arrested with Gun After Allegedly Detaining Russian Woman in Phuket

TN September 9, 2023 0
Patong Mini Taxi

Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Fined 500 Baht for Assaulting Indian Passengers

TN September 8, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

"Give smiles no gifts" short film.

Chula’s Original Short Film Captures Graduates’ Perspective on Gifts for Graduation Day

Chulalongkorn University September 13, 2023 0
ATM machines of different Thai banks at Siam Paragon, Bangkok

Thai cabinet agrees to keep VAT at 7% for another year

TN September 13, 2023 0
PTT gas station in Thailand

Thai cabinet approves economic stimuli, lowers electricity and diesel prices

TN September 13, 2023 0
Chinese tourists pose for a photograph

Thai Tourism Minister Asks the Public not to Stereotype Chinese Tourists

TN September 13, 2023 0
Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Arrivals / Immigration

Visa exemptions for China and Kazakhstan nationals to start on September 25

TN September 13, 2023 0