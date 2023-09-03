Body of Kazakh tourist found on Phuket beach
PHUKET: The body of a teenage Kazakh tourist who went missing on Friday was found on Sunday morning washed ashore on Nai Yang beach in Thalang district, provincial tourist police chief Pol Lt Col Sakarin Anusamansakul said.
Kazakh teen feared drowned in Phuket
Dmitriy Rochsha, 18, from Kazakhstan, and a friend went swimming with a friend in the sea off Nai Yang beach in tambon Sakhu on Friday evening.
Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST