Body of Kazakh tourist found on Phuket beach

TN September 3, 2023 0
Nai Yang Beach in Thalang, Phuket.

Nai Yang Beach in Thalang, Phuket. Photo: Andy Mitchell.

PHUKET: The body of a teenage Kazakh tourist who went missing on Friday was found on Sunday morning washed ashore on Nai Yang beach in Thalang district, provincial tourist police chief Pol Lt Col Sakarin Anusamansakul said.

Kazakh teen feared drowned in Phuket

Dmitriy Rochsha, 18, from Kazakhstan, and a friend went swimming with a friend in the sea off Nai Yang beach in tambon Sakhu on Friday evening.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Tuk-tuk Taxi In Phuket

Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Injured by Gunshot After Argument in Phuket

TN September 5, 2023 0
Longtail boats on Nai Yang Beach, Phuket

Kazakh teen feared drowned in Phuket

TN September 2, 2023 0
GrabTaxi cab in Bangkok

Grab Taxi Cars are Now Allowed at Phuket Airport

TN September 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Artificial intelligence robot

Chulalongkorn University Is All Set for Change and Introduces Generative AI

Chulalongkorn University September 5, 2023 0
Passports immigration

Thai Tourism Department Supports Visa-Free Initiative

TN September 5, 2023 0
Smoke haze in Lampang, Thailand

Sugarcane burn-off affects 44m people 6 months a year

TN September 5, 2023 0
Goverment House Building in Bangkok.

New Cabinet shines light on the dark side of Thai politics

TN September 5, 2023 0
Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen

Severe Drought Strikes Khon Kaen Province

TN September 5, 2023 0