BMA’s Civil Works Technician Arrested in Bangkok for Alleged Extortion

Sign in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok

Airport link sign in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok. Photo: Maythee Anegboonlap / flickr.

BANGKOK, Sept 6 (TNA) – Police apprehend a senior civil works technician at the Lat Krabang District Office, alleging extortion of 50,000 baht for construction permits with CCTV footage as evidence.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Official Transferred Pending Probe on Alleged Extortion

CCTV cameras captured Mr. Wirot, a 59-year-old civil works technician, working at his desk before officers raided the room, arresting him and accusing him of illegally demanding illicit gain from a permit applicant.

