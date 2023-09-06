BMA’s Civil Works Technician Arrested in Bangkok for Alleged Extortion
BANGKOK, Sept 6 (TNA) – Police apprehend a senior civil works technician at the Lat Krabang District Office, alleging extortion of 50,000 baht for construction permits with CCTV footage as evidence.
CCTV cameras captured Mr. Wirot, a 59-year-old civil works technician, working at his desk before officers raided the room, arresting him and accusing him of illegally demanding illicit gain from a permit applicant.
