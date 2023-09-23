Blockbuster movie scares Chinese tourists away from Thailand

Chinese tourists frolicking on the beach, taking selfies of each other in Phi Phi Island. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

For millions of Chinese tourists, Thailand used to be a happy land of water fights, lantern festivals and delicious food.

Thailand’s Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists Likely to Face Challenges

But thanks to social media rumours and a blockbuster movie, the kingdom’s image among many Chinese people is now one of dangerous illegality and seedy scam border compounds — leaving visitor numbers plummeting.

Thailand is hugely reliant on tourism, particularly from China. The country welcomed more than 10 million Chinese visitors each year before the Covid-19 pandemic — numbers Bangkok is desperate to see return.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

