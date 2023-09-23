Blockbuster movie scares Chinese tourists away from Thailand

Chinese tourists frolicking on the beach, taking selfies of each other in Koh Phi Phi

Chinese tourists frolicking on the beach, taking selfies of each other in Phi Phi Island. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

For millions of Chinese tourists, Thailand used to be a happy land of water fights, lantern festivals and delicious food.

Thailand’s Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists Likely to Face Challenges

But thanks to social media rumours and a blockbuster movie, the kingdom’s image among many Chinese people is now one of dangerous illegality and seedy scam border compounds — leaving visitor numbers plummeting.

Thailand is hugely reliant on tourism, particularly from China. The country welcomed more than 10 million Chinese visitors each year before the Covid-19 pandemic — numbers Bangkok is desperate to see return.

