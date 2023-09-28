Belgian Retired Couple Found Dead in Phuket Home

TN September 28, 2023 0
Baht bus driving in front of some houses on a road in Thalang, Phuket.

Songtaew driving in front of some houses on a road in Thalang, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.

An elderly retired Belgian couple were found dead inside a house in Thalang, Phuket on the morning of September 26th, 2023 around 8:20 A.M.

Suspect Allegedly Steals a Million Baht from a Foreigner’s House in Thalang

The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified from a daughter-in-law, Jongjit, 62, that a foreign couple were found dead inside a house in Pa Klok.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Sun loungers and umbrellas on Karon Beach in Phuket.

American Man Rescued From Drowning on Karon Beach in Phuket

TN September 28, 2023 0
Yellow cab refueling at a PTT service station in Thailand.

Driver Arrested After ‘Drifting’ BMW at Phuket Gas Station

TN September 26, 2023 0
Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket

Six Power Poles Knocked Down in Phuket During Heavy Rain

TN September 24, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Prime Minister Srettha.

PM Srettha to donate his monthly salary to charity: Government spokesman

TN September 28, 2023 0
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Legislators to Renew Push to Tighten Cannabis Usage

TN September 28, 2023 0
Nakhon Pathom Railway Station

Four suspects arrested in anti-drug operation in Nakhon Pathom

TN September 28, 2023 0
Woman wearing a mask waiting for her flight at the airport during the covid pandemic

Wuhan Virology Institute Warns of New COVID Strains

TN September 28, 2023 0
Songthaews in Sriracha.

Chinese armed robbery suspect arrested in Sri Racha

TN September 28, 2023 0