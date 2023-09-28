Belgian Retired Couple Found Dead in Phuket Home
An elderly retired Belgian couple were found dead inside a house in Thalang, Phuket on the morning of September 26th, 2023 around 8:20 A.M.
The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified from a daughter-in-law, Jongjit, 62, that a foreign couple were found dead inside a house in Pa Klok.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational