Bangladeshi Men Disguised as Monks to Avoid Thai Immigration Busted in Songkhla

TN September 24, 2023 0
Thai Buddhist monks on pilgrimage near Wat Khung Taphao in Uttaradit.

Thai Buddhist monks on pilgrimage in Thailand. Photo: Tevaprapas.

Seven Bangladeshi men who posed themselves as Buddhist monks to evade Thai Immigration’s radar were arrested in Songkhla province on Saturday, September 23rd. They were charged for illegally entering the country.

Fake monk caught in burglary attempt at temple

The foreign men were captured in the southern province of Songkhla as they were headed to Malaysia. Songkhla immigration in collaboration with Hat Yai tourist police arrested these imposter monks on a tip-off from an anonymous concerned citizen.

