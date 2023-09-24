Bangladeshi Men Disguised as Monks to Avoid Thai Immigration Busted in Songkhla

Seven Bangladeshi men who posed themselves as Buddhist monks to evade Thai Immigration’s radar were arrested in Songkhla province on Saturday, September 23rd. They were charged for illegally entering the country.

The foreign men were captured in the southern province of Songkhla as they were headed to Malaysia. Songkhla immigration in collaboration with Hat Yai tourist police arrested these imposter monks on a tip-off from an anonymous concerned citizen.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

