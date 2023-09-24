Bangladeshi Men Disguised as Monks to Avoid Thai Immigration Busted in Songkhla
Seven Bangladeshi men who posed themselves as Buddhist monks to evade Thai Immigration’s radar were arrested in Songkhla province on Saturday, September 23rd. They were charged for illegally entering the country.
Fake monk caught in burglary attempt at temple
The foreign men were captured in the southern province of Songkhla as they were headed to Malaysia. Songkhla immigration in collaboration with Hat Yai tourist police arrested these imposter monks on a tip-off from an anonymous concerned citizen.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!