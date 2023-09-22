Bangkok Red Line train fare to be reduced to Bt20 by New Year

SRT Dark Red Line train at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

SRT Dark Red Line train at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. Photo: Suikotei.

The State Railways of Thailand (SRT) board agreed yesterday (Thursday) to cut the fare on the Taling Chan-Bang Sue-Rangsit Red Line train service to 20 baht, from a maximum of Bt42, tentatively by the New Year.

Red Line launch sparks Bangkok’s electric transport revolution

SRT Governor Nirut Maneephan said today that the fare reduction will cost the SRT about 80 million baht in lost revenue annually, which means that the SRT will have to seek compensation from the government.

