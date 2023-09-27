Bangkok Public EV Bus Driver Admits to Lying About Brake Failure

TN September 27, 2023 0

Bangkok Public EV Bus Driver Admits to Lying About Brake Failure, Had Dozed Off and Caused Massive Car Pile Up.

Bangkok BRT Sunlong buses

Bangkok BRT Sunlong buses. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.

The driver of a public electric bus admitted to dozing off at the wheel and accidentally pressing the accelerator, which resulted in a massive car accident in Bangkok on September 26th. The man initially told Thai media that the accident was caused by a brake failure.

Garbage Truck Crashes into 4 Taxis near RCA

The accident took place in Bangkok’s Chom Thong district during rush hour at 8 AM yesterday on the busy Rama II Road. A public EV bus of route 558 was reported to suddenly ram into other vehicles, resulting in a massive car pile-up and a temporary closure of the road. Over 14 vehicles were involved in the accident.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

