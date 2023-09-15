Bangkok Photographer Accused of Installing Hidden Camera in Bathroom
BANGKOK, Sept 15 (TNA) – A former Japanese-style idol has filed a complaint against a freelance photographer for allegedly secretly recording her in a bathroom at a studio.
A 26-year-old former idol, who is now a TikTok and YouTube content creator said that on Aug 17, she had arranged to meet with the photographer, who had previously worked as a photographer for her former idol group to take pictures as a special gift for her fan club during a fan meeting event.
