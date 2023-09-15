Bangkok Photographer Accused of Installing Hidden Camera in Bathroom

TN September 15, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

BANGKOK, Sept 15 (TNA) – A former Japanese-style idol has filed a complaint against a freelance photographer for allegedly secretly recording her in a bathroom at a studio.

Man Accused of BTS Up-Skirt Perving

A 26-year-old former idol, who is now a TikTok and YouTube content creator said that on Aug 17, she had arranged to meet with the photographer, who had previously worked as a photographer for her former idol group to take pictures as a special gift for her fan club during a fan meeting event.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Ladyboy at Nana Plaza

Ladyboy Arrested for Robbing Male Victims in Bangkok

TN September 12, 2023 0
Domestic Terminal B, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

AOT Prepares to Soft-Launch New Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal

TN September 11, 2023 0
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Alleged Pattaya Real Estate Scammer Arrested in Bangkok

TN September 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

Pita Limjaroenrat Resigns as Leader of Move Forward party

TN September 15, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin talking to reporters.

Thai PM Srettha says he disagrees with recreational use of cannabis

TN September 15, 2023 0
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Chiang Mai International Airport

Chiang Mai Airport Plans Expansion to Boost Passenger Capacity

TN September 15, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Bangkok Photographer Accused of Installing Hidden Camera in Bathroom

TN September 15, 2023 0
Pattaya Police pickup

Chonburi Police Apprehend Duo Involved in 10 Million Baht Wire Theft near Pattaya

TN September 15, 2023 0