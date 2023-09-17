Bangkok Airways applies now weighing passengers before boarding

TN September 17, 2023 0
Bangkok Airways ATR 72 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok.

Bangkok Airways ATR 72 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr.

Bangkok Airways has introduced weight measurement for all passengers before boarding, effective until October 31st, assuring that the information obtained will be kept confidential.

Bangkok Airways suspends Bangkok-Hat Yai and Bangkok-Da Nang services

The airline said in a statement that the weighing of passengers is in line with the standard measures of the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the purpose is to aid in the calculation of the take-off weight, to ensure flight safety.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Mercedes-Benz Police car in Thailand

14 policemen to face charges over murder of highway police officer

TN September 17, 2023 0
Toyota Corolla Altis Police car in Thailand

Police claim evidence found that Kamnan Nok ordered shootings

TN September 16, 2023 0
Workers on a bamboo scaffolding during renovation work at Wat Saen Muang Ma Luang in Chiang Ma

Minimum Wage Increase to Be Proposed to Thai Cabinet This Month

TN September 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Bangkok Airways ATR 72 at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok.

Bangkok Airways applies now weighing passengers before boarding

TN September 17, 2023 0
Mercedes-Benz Police car in Thailand

14 policemen to face charges over murder of highway police officer

TN September 17, 2023 0
Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Phuket Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver Surrenders After Hit and Run Injury of Saudi Arabian Pedestrian

TN September 17, 2023 0
A mural in Phang-Nga Road in Old Phuket Town

Phuket Immigration Investigates Alleged Russian Vehicle Rental Shop

TN September 17, 2023 0
Karaoke bar in Thailand.

Over 140 teens found in raid on Phayao karaoke bar

TN September 17, 2023 0