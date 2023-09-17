Bangkok Airways applies now weighing passengers before boarding

Bangkok Airways has introduced weight measurement for all passengers before boarding, effective until October 31st, assuring that the information obtained will be kept confidential.

The airline said in a statement that the weighing of passengers is in line with the standard measures of the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the purpose is to aid in the calculation of the take-off weight, to ensure flight safety.

