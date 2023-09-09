Bali Hai Pier Speedboat Operators Banned from Approaching Customers, Standard Ticket Prices Set
Pattaya City has come up with tougher regulations to address issues related to speedboat operators at Bali Hai Pier, including the introduction of standard ticket prices and the ban on “herding” guests.
On Thursday, September 7th, the Pattaya City Council assembled to devise strategies for organizing and overseeing tour boat operators, following a violent altercation among operators vying for guests aboard a boat to Koh Larn from Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
