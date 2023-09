Agreement is expected on raising the minimum daily wage to about 400 baht before the New Year, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Monday.

Minimum Wage Increase to Be Proposed to Thai Cabinet This Month

Mr Srettha, who is also finance minister, said increasing the minimum wage is one of the government’s short-term policies to improve the people’s economic well-being.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

