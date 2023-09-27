Authorities Continue Crackdown on Foreigners Doing Restricted Jobs

Foreigners taking a taxi in Bangkok

Africans taking a taxi in Bangkok. Photo: Andreas Lehner / flickr.

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (TNA) – The Department of Employment has been actively cracking down on foreigners doing jobs they are legally barred from.

Phuket Immigration Investigates Alleged Russian Vehicle Rental Shop

Mr. Pairoj Chotikasatien, the Director-General of the Department of Employment, revealed that the media had recently highlighted the concerns of Thai vendors who encountered foreigners engaging in various forms of trade within local markets.

