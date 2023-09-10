Arrest warrants issued for six police in connection with police shooting probe
The Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court has issued warrants for the arrests of six police officers in connection with the killing of a highway police officer at the house of Praween Chanklai, aka “Kamnan Nok” in Mueang district of Nakhon Pathom on Wednesday night.
Kamnan Nok Detained in Highway Police Killing Case
The six police officers were among others attending a monthly dinner at the house of Praween, chief of Ta Kong sub-district.
By Thai PBS World
