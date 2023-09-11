AOT Prepares to Soft-Launch New Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal

TN September 11, 2023 0
Domestic Terminal B, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

Domestic Terminal B, at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Airports of Thailand (AOT) is preparing to soft-launch the Satellite 1 (SAT-1) terminal at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on September 28, following a successful trial run.

Prayut visits new terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport before soft launch

During the trial, the airport simulated a full-scale operation with 180 mock passengers and their luggage to test various systems and operations, including aircraft handling, passenger transfers, baggage handling and cargo services. The trial was supported by Thai Airways, which provided its cabin crew and aircraft for the testing process.

The soft-opening period for the SAT-1 terminal will last from September 28 to October 28, during which it will be available to three airlines: Thai AirAsia X, VietJet Air, and Emirates. The new terminal is expected to become fully operational by December 2023, aiming to alleviate congestion at the main terminal.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

