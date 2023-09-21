Angry Woman Stabs Pattaya Hotel Worker in Front of Popular Mall
An infuriated woman from Khon Kaen province stabbed the back of a hotel worker in Pattaya after the latter tried to call a cop on her for allegedly trying to enter a hotel without permission.
The violence was reported to Pattaya Police at 10:06 PM on September 20th, 2023. The police, emergency responders, and The Pattaya News hurried to the scene to inspect the incident.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News