Angry Woman Stabs Pattaya Hotel Worker in Front of Popular Mall

TN September 21, 2023 0
Longtail boat on Pattaya Beach.

Longtail boat on Pattaya Beach. Photo: Radek Kucharski.

An infuriated woman from Khon Kaen province stabbed the back of a hotel worker in Pattaya after the latter tried to call a cop on her for allegedly trying to enter a hotel without permission.

Pattaya police investigate late-night group street fight outside Walking Street gogo, one person stabbed

The violence was reported to Pattaya Police at 10:06 PM on September 20th, 2023. The police, emergency responders, and The Pattaya News hurried to the scene to inspect the incident.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

