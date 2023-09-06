American Man Arrested For Allegedly Damaging a Rental Villa in Phuket

TN September 6, 2023 0
Apartments in Rawai beach, Phuket.

Apartments in Rawai beach, Phuket. Photo Pxfuel.

A wanted American man was arrested in Bangkok after he allegedly damaged a rental villa in Karon, Mueang Phuket.

Five shooters on the loose after opening fire at Pattaya pool villa and attacking renters

The Royal Thai Immigration Bureau told TPN media on Monday (September 4th) that they arrested a man they identified only as Mr. John, 41, an American national. The arrest came after a rental villa owner in Karon filed a report to the Karon Police.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

