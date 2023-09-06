American Man Arrested For Allegedly Damaging a Rental Villa in Phuket

A wanted American man was arrested in Bangkok after he allegedly damaged a rental villa in Karon, Mueang Phuket.

The Royal Thai Immigration Bureau told TPN media on Monday (September 4th) that they arrested a man they identified only as Mr. John, 41, an American national. The arrest came after a rental villa owner in Karon filed a report to the Karon Police.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

