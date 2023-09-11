Alleged Pattaya Real Estate Scammer Arrested in Bangkok

A woman of Thai nationality was arrested in Bangkok for allegedly duping people into investing in fraudulent real estate investments with a total financial damage of more than 100 million baht, according to police.

The suspect was arrested on the Pattaya court’s arrest warrant issued on December 28th, 2022. She was also wanted on 11 other warrants, the arresting police on Saturday, September 9th, said.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

