Alleged Pattaya Real Estate Scammer Arrested in Bangkok
A woman of Thai nationality was arrested in Bangkok for allegedly duping people into investing in fraudulent real estate investments with a total financial damage of more than 100 million baht, according to police.
Russian linked to phone scammers arrested on Koh Samui
The suspect was arrested on the Pattaya court’s arrest warrant issued on December 28th, 2022. She was also wanted on 11 other warrants, the arresting police on Saturday, September 9th, said.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News