70-80% Chance of Downpours Across Thailand with Possible Flash Floods

National – The Meteorological Department of Thailand announced a chance of 70-80% for heavy rains for the next 24 hours that affect north, east, and central Thailand, including Bangkok, and metropolitan areas. Continuous rains may result in flash floods in some areas.
Heavy Rains Forecast for 33 Thai Provinces, Including Bangkok
On September 18th, the Meteorological Department of Thailand predicted the weather for
the next 24-hour period in that a moderate monsoon trough is crossing over north and upper northeast Thailand approaching with low pressure into the coast of upper Vietnam. Another moderate southwest monsoon is crossing over the Andaman Sea, lower north, central, east, south, and the Gulf of Thailand. This may result in downpours in some parts of north, northeast, central, and east Thailand.
By Goongnang Suksawat
