70-80% Chance of Downpours Across Thailand with Possible Flash Floods

National – The Meteorological Department of Thailand announced a chance of 70-80% for heavy rains for the next 24 hours that affect north, east, and central Thailand, including Bangkok, and metropolitan areas. Continuous rains may result in flash floods in some areas.

Heavy Rains Forecast for 33 Thai Provinces, Including Bangkok

On September 18th, the Meteorological Department of Thailand predicted the weather for

the next 24-hour period in that a moderate monsoon trough is crossing over north and upper northeast Thailand approaching with low pressure into the coast of upper Vietnam. Another moderate southwest monsoon is crossing over the Andaman Sea, lower north, central, east, south, and the Gulf of Thailand. This may result in downpours in some parts of north, northeast, central, and east Thailand.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts