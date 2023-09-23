53-year-old Swiss tourist falls to his death at Phuket airport

TN September 23, 2023 0
Phuket International Airport

Phuket International Airport in Phuket Island. Photo: Chung Lun Chiang / flickr.

PHUKET: A 53-year-old Swiss man fell to his death from a parking building at Phuket international airport on Friday night.

Russian Man Climbs Famous Chalong Temple and Jumps

Police rushed to the airport after being told that a foreign man had suffered injuries after jumping from the parking building at about 7.30pm on Friday, Pol Col Salan Santisatsanakul, chief of Sakhu police station, said on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Floods in Phuket

Heavy Rain Causes Major Flooding in Phuket

TN September 23, 2023 0
Phuket International Airport (HKT) entrance

Russian Man Returns Home After Living at the Phuket Airport for 14 Days

TN September 22, 2023 0
A pile of garbage.

About 110 Tons of Garbage Found Dumped in Phuket

TN September 21, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Gaur at Valparai

Wild gaur injures three forest rangers in Buriram

TN September 23, 2023 0
Night life in Pattaya, a beer bar near Walking Street

Pattaya Police Shut Down Nightclub Allegedly Operating Illegally

TN September 23, 2023 0
Chinese tourists frolicking on the beach, taking selfies of each other in Koh Phi Phi

Blockbuster movie scares Chinese tourists away from Thailand

TN September 23, 2023 0
The Baiyoke Tower II in Ratchathewi District, Bangkok

Thai Prime Minister Srettha to Open Borders And Enhance Economy

TN September 23, 2023 0
Thaksin Shinawatra on his Birthday.

Thaksin Shinawatra could become government advisor: Srettha

TN September 23, 2023 0