53-year-old Swiss tourist falls to his death at Phuket airport
PHUKET: A 53-year-old Swiss man fell to his death from a parking building at Phuket international airport on Friday night.
Police rushed to the airport after being told that a foreign man had suffered injuries after jumping from the parking building at about 7.30pm on Friday, Pol Col Salan Santisatsanakul, chief of Sakhu police station, said on Saturday.
Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST