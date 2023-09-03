3 Kenyan Women Arrested at Phuket Airport With Almost 3 Kilograms of Cocaine
Three Kenyan women were arrested at the Phuket International Airport with 2.8 kilograms of cocaine found in their stomachs. The Sakoo Police told the Phuket Express on Tuesday (September 5th) that they have arrested three female Kenyan suspects. Two of them were 26-years-old and another was 34.
On Sunday (September 3rd) the Sakoo Police received a tip-off from an anonymous concerned citizen that the Kenyan women were carrying a lot of cocaine into the country. Police searched the three targeted suspects but initially found nothing illegal with them. The three women were then taken to the Thalang Hospital for an X-ray as relevant police and officials remained suspicious.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express