225kg of crystal meth seized after gunfight on northern border
A government border force seized 225 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, after a clash with a group of suspected drug couriers in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province late on Saturday night, police said.
Chiang Rai Police Seize Over 5 Million Narcotic Pills: 1 Officer Killed, Suspect Shot Dead
At about half past midnight, a patrol from the 4th Company of a cavalry battalion under the Pha Muang Force came across a group of about 10 men at Ban Padaeng, the Moo 5 village in tambon Ko Chang of Mae Sai district.
