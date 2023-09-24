225kg of crystal meth seized after gunfight on northern border

TN September 24, 2023 0
Thai Border Patrol Police uniform

Thai Border Patrol officer. Photo: Payakh.

A government border force seized 225 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, after a clash with a group of suspected drug couriers in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province late on Saturday night, police said.

Chiang Rai Police Seize Over 5 Million Narcotic Pills: 1 Officer Killed, Suspect Shot Dead

At about half past midnight, a patrol from the 4th Company of a cavalry battalion under the Pha Muang Force came across a group of about 10 men at Ban Padaeng, the Moo 5 village in tambon Ko Chang of Mae Sai district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

