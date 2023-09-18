18 Myanmar Nationals Arrested for Illegally Working at Bangkok Mall
Thai Immigration Officers have arrested 18 Myanmar nationals who they found were working illegally at a shopping mall in Pathumwan.
The Royal Thai Immigration Bureau told TPN media that earlier this week they inspected a shopping mall on the Phaya Thai Road in Wang Mai. The inspection followed social media complaints about foreigners performing reserved jobs for Thai nationalities only.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational