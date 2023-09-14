14 policemen to face charges over murder of highway police officer

Mercedes-Benz Police car in Thailand

Mercedes-Benz Police car in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.

Fourteen policemen will be charged with dereliction of duty over the murder of a highway police officer at the house of a former local administrator in Nakhon Pathom province early this month, according to police.

Police claim evidence found that Kamnan Nok ordered shootings

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn said on Sunday that the 14 policemen failed to help two officers who were shot at a party at the house of Praween Chankhlai aka Kamnan Nok in Muang district on the night of Sept 6.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN

