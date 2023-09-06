฿20 Bangkok train fare can be implemented within 2 years
Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit offered his assurance today (Wednesday) that the 20-baht train fare for all mass transit systems in greater Bangkok will be implemented, but it may take about two years, as the government will have to negotiate with all the system operators.
BTS train fares to increase 1-3 baht on January 1st
Suriya said that the government is committed to a 20-baht flat-rate train fare as an urgent policy, but it cannot be implemented immediately, because several operators are involved, each with separate concession contracts.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World