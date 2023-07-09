Thai Police Crack Down on Uzbek Human Trafficking Ring for Sexual Exploitation in Pattaya









An Uzbek man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after he was allegedly involved in the sexual exploitation and human trafficking of Uzbek women in Pattaya.

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police told TPN media on Friday (July 7th) that they have arrested a man only identified as Mr. Navruzbek, 32, an Uzbek national, at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan. He is being accused of being involved in human trafficking for sexual exploitation by means of coercive threats and fraud.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

