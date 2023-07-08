Book about monarchy edited by academic-in-exile Pavin banned in Thailand









A book about the monarchy edited by academic-in-exile Pavin Chachavalpongpun has been banned in Thailand for defaming the royal institution, according to a police announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Friday.

The announcement said the cover and contents of Rama X: The Thai Monarchy under King Vajiralongkorn reflected attitudes deemed insulting, defaming or displaying great malice towards the king, the queen, heir apparent or regent, or threatening national security, peace and order or public morality.

