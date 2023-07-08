Book about monarchy edited by academic-in-exile Pavin banned in Thailand

TN July 8, 2023 0
Night view of The Grand Palace in Bangkok

Night view of The Grand Palace in Bangkok. Photo: Kevin Poh / flickr.




A book about the monarchy edited by academic-in-exile Pavin Chachavalpongpun has been banned in Thailand for defaming the royal institution, according to a police announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Friday.

China Cracks Down on Christmas Celebrations, Bans Protestant Services

The announcement said the cover and contents of Rama X: The Thai Monarchy under King Vajiralongkorn reflected attitudes deemed insulting, defaming or displaying great malice towards the king, the queen, heir apparent or regent, or threatening national security, peace and order or public morality.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat with his followers.

Pita Has Enough Support from Senate: MFP Deputy Leader

TN July 8, 2023 0
Wat Chaithararam also known as Wat Chalong in Chalong Subdistrict, Phuket.

Russian Man Climbs Famous Chalong Temple and Jumps

TN July 8, 2023 0
Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok

First ever Sumo shows in Thailand

TN July 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Night view of The Grand Palace in Bangkok

Book about monarchy edited by academic-in-exile Pavin banned in Thailand

TN July 8, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat with his followers.

Pita Has Enough Support from Senate: MFP Deputy Leader

TN July 8, 2023 0
Second Road in Pattaya.

Pattaya Woman Demands Someone to take Financial Responsibility after Crashing Her Car into Construction Site

TN July 8, 2023 0
Wat Chaithararam also known as Wat Chalong in Chalong Subdistrict, Phuket.

Russian Man Climbs Famous Chalong Temple and Jumps

TN July 8, 2023 0
Siam Paragon luxury shopping center in Bangkok

First ever Sumo shows in Thailand

TN July 7, 2023 0