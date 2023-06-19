Social Media Helps Find Missing Chinese Tourist in Phuket

Tourist police Toyota car in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers.




A Chinese tourist in Phuket who had lost contact for more than 45 days with his family has been reunited with them once more after social media helped bring them together.

The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that the unidentified Chinese male tourist had lost contact with his family after he told them that he was travelling around Phuket, over 45 days ago. No information was found in the Thai Immigration Office system about where the Chinese tourist had registered his place of residence and there was no information about any visa extension. The only information available about him was that he was apparently still in Thailand.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



