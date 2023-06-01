Bank of Thailand Raises Key Interest Rate

June 1, 2023
Bank of Thailand building in Bangkok

Bank of Thailand building in Bangkok. Photo: Michael Adams / flickr.




BANGKOK, May 31 – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) raised its key policy rate by 0.25 percentage point from 1.75 to 2.00 percent, effective immediately.

Thai Economy Recovering Despite Global Volatility

Mr. Piti Disyatat, Secretary of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), announced the outcome of the meeting on Wednesday.

The Thai economy should continue to expand, driven mainly by tourism and private consumption. Merchandise exports are expected to recover gradually.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



