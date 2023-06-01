Bank of Thailand Raises Key Interest Rate









BANGKOK, May 31 – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) raised its key policy rate by 0.25 percentage point from 1.75 to 2.00 percent, effective immediately.

Thai Economy Recovering Despite Global Volatility

Mr. Piti Disyatat, Secretary of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), announced the outcome of the meeting on Wednesday.

The Thai economy should continue to expand, driven mainly by tourism and private consumption. Merchandise exports are expected to recover gradually.

