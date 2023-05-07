Ukrainian Arrested for Illegally Working in Koh Phangan
A Ukrainian man was arrested for allegedly illegally working for a motorbike rental operator on Pha Ngan Island.
Surat Thani Immigration Officers told the Phuket Express today (May 6th) that they have arrested a 45-year-old Ukrainian man on Thursday (May 4th) which was the day the Full Moon Party was held. He was arrested at a public parking area where 23 rental motorbikes were parked.
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
