Dangerous heat levels expected in five areas on Sunday

The Meteorological Department expected heat indices to reach dangerous levels in five areas of the country on Sunday.

Weatherman says current hot weather in Thailand does not qualify as a heat wave

Sunday’s soaring temperatures caused 14 people, including voters and officials manning polling stations, to faint at Ramkhamhaeng University in Hua Mak area of Bang Kapi district, a polling station for advance voting in Bangkok.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

