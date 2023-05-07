Dangerous heat levels expected in five areas on Sunday
The Meteorological Department expected heat indices to reach dangerous levels in five areas of the country on Sunday.
Weatherman says current hot weather in Thailand does not qualify as a heat wave
Sunday’s soaring temperatures caused 14 people, including voters and officials manning polling stations, to faint at Ramkhamhaeng University in Hua Mak area of Bang Kapi district, a polling station for advance voting in Bangkok.
