Dangerous heat levels expected in five areas on Sunday

TN May 7, 2023 0
Shingha Drinking Soda and Pepsi in Thailand.

Bottles of Shingha Drinking Soda and one Pepsi. Photo: Mj-bird.




The Meteorological Department expected heat indices to reach dangerous levels in five areas of the country on Sunday.

Weatherman says current hot weather in Thailand does not qualify as a heat wave

Sunday’s soaring temperatures caused 14 people, including voters and officials manning polling stations, to faint at Ramkhamhaeng University in Hua Mak area of Bang Kapi district, a polling station for advance voting in Bangkok.

Shingha Drinking Soda and Pepsi in Thailand.

