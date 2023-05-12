After Touching Pipefish While Diving in Koh Phangan

May 12, 2023
Scuba diving equipment

Scuba diving equipment. Photo: pxhere.




A Hungarian man is facing legal action after he touched a pipefish while he was diving at Pha Ngan Island.

Koh Kradan, a diving paradise in Trang

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Office told the Phuket Express that a video clip was posted on a YouTube channel this week with the message “Scuba Diving in Paradise, Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand”.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



