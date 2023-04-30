30 Chinese Christian ‘refugees’ in Pattaya court Monday

April 2, 2023 TN
Pattaya City sign on the Pratumnak hillside in Banglamung, Chonburi province, overlooking the entire Pattaya Port

Pattaya City sign on the Pratumnak hillside in Banglamung, Chonburi province, overlooking the entire Pattaya Port. Photo: kafleg / Pxhere. CC0.




Thirty Chinese Christians who were arrested for overstaying visas will be brought to a Pattaya court on Monday while their refugee status has not been granted.

Exiled Chinese Christian Group Arrested in Pattaya for Overstay

A source at the Immigration Bureau said on Sunday that police in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri would bring the Chinese adults to the Pattaya Court, where they would be arraigned for overstaying their visas. The offence carries a daily fine of 500 baht, but is limited to 20,000 baht.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST



