Fake products worth ฿10m seized from Bangkok warehouse









Police from the Consumer Protection Police Division and officials from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) seized fake food supplements, cosmetics and medicines worth more than 10-million baht in a raid on a warehouse in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district today (Friday).

The over 6,000 fake items had been smuggled into Thailand from China and the warehouse, located in the Bantadthong area, is owned by a Chinese national, according to the police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

