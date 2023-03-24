Fake products worth ฿10m seized from Bangkok warehouse

March 24, 2023 TN
Aerial view of Pathum Wan in Bangkok

Aerial view of Pathum Wan in Bangkok. Photo: Setawut.




Police from the Consumer Protection Police Division and officials from the Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) seized fake food supplements, cosmetics and medicines worth more than 10-million baht in a raid on a warehouse in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district today (Friday).

The over 6,000 fake items had been smuggled into Thailand from China and the warehouse, located in the Bantadthong area, is owned by a Chinese national, according to the police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



