Fake brand name products worth over ฿10m seized in Samut Prakan

February 4, 2023 TN
Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market, Bangkok

Counterfeit jeans at Chatuchak market in Bangkok. Thailand is clamping down on fake pirated goods. Photo: Ben / flickr.




Police seized counterfeit brand name products worth over 10 million baht in raids on two warehouses in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan Province today (Saturday).

The products included 300 pairs of shoes, 70 loudspeakers, 95 smart phones, 20,000 contact lenses, toys, nail polishers, cosmetics and other items.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



