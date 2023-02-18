AoT launches new plan to handle rise of passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport









Suvarnabhumi International Airport has announced new measures to handle the rise of incoming passengers as the number of arrivals at Bangkok’s main international gateway jumped following China’s decision to reopen its borders.

The Airport of Thailand (AoT) revealed on Friday that Suvarnabhumi airport has come up with many measures to tackle the delays in passenger servicing time, which have already begun improving service flow, especially during peak hours, it claimed.

