AoT launches new plan to handle rise of passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport

February 18, 2023 TN
Vat Refund Tourist Office sign at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Vat Refund Tourist Office sign at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Nord794ub.




Suvarnabhumi International Airport has announced new measures to handle the rise of incoming passengers as the number of arrivals at Bangkok’s main international gateway jumped following China’s decision to reopen its borders.

The Airport of Thailand (AoT) revealed on Friday that Suvarnabhumi airport has come up with many measures to tackle the delays in passenger servicing time, which have already begun improving service flow, especially during peak hours, it claimed.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



