December 27, 2022

Woman’s Body Found in Bin Dumped on Phang Nga Hill

10 hours ago TN
Phang Nga Bay

View of Phang Nga Bay. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




The Ka Pong Police in Ka Pong district were notified of a body yesterday (December 26th). Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene on the Khao Sok Hill bordering between Phang Nga and Surat Thani.

A plastic bin was found on a hill, inside they found a woman’s body. The body was later identified as Ms. Supattra Yodkaew, 30 from Surat Thani.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



