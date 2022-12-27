Woman’s Body Found in Bin Dumped on Phang Nga Hill









The Ka Pong Police in Ka Pong district were notified of a body yesterday (December 26th). Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene on the Khao Sok Hill bordering between Phang Nga and Surat Thani.

A plastic bin was found on a hill, inside they found a woman’s body. The body was later identified as Ms. Supattra Yodkaew, 30 from Surat Thani.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

