Three Killed in Car-Train Collision in Hua Hin









PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Dec 8 (TNA) – Three people were killed and another was severely injured when their car did not stop at a level crossing barrier on Hua Hin 94 Road.

The incident happened at 4am when the car was hit by a Nakhon Si Thammarat-Bangkok express train at the level crossing between Nong Kae and Hua Hin railway stations in Hua Hin district. The locomotive was heavily damaged and broke down. About 100 meters away was the white Mazda car registered in Bangkok. The whole car became a wreck.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

