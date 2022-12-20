December 20, 2022

Thai political party deputy leader arrested for alleged murder in Nakhon Nayok

1 hour ago TN
Crime Suppression Division police patch

Thailand Crime Suppression Division police patch. Photo: Dickelbers.




Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police arrested the deputy leader of the Thai Local Power Party, Prasopchoke Nimruang, today (Tuesday) in connection with the murder of a vice mayor of a Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO) in Nakhon Nayok Province and a driver in February this year.

A group of gunmen opened fire at the car of the mayor of Bang Somboon TAO, Dr. Yannakorn Toprayoon, killing the vice mayor, Somchai Muangkart, and the mayor’s driver, Watchara Nutdaeng. The mayor was seriously injured.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

