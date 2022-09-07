Water still leaking through roof of Thailands new ฿12bn parliament building









Rain water leaked through the roof of the parliament building onto the ground floor again last night, requiring workers to bring buckets and wheelbarrows to catch the drips, said former Democrat MP Watchara Petthong in his Facebook post today (Wednesday).

Even though the rain was not heavy, he claimed that the ground floor of the new 12-billion baht building was drenched with water, which had leaked through the defective roof, adding that sandbags were seen stacked up at the entrance.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

