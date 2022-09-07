September 8, 2022

Water still leaking through roof of Thailands new ฿12bn parliament building

1 day ago TN
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok. Photo: P Phongsakon. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Rain water leaked through the roof of the parliament building onto the ground floor again last night, requiring workers to bring buckets and wheelbarrows to catch the drips, said former Democrat MP Watchara Petthong in his Facebook post today (Wednesday).

Even though the rain was not heavy, he claimed that the ground floor of the new 12-billion baht building was drenched with water, which had leaked through the defective roof, adding that sandbags were seen stacked up at the entrance.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Floods on Lat Krabang-On Nut road, Bangkok

Heavy Downpours Pound Greater Bangkok

1 day ago TN
Road in Bang Kapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok

Key Rohingya Smugglers Arrested in Bangkok

6 days ago TN
Bang Khen Fire station in Bangkok

Fire breaks out at two schools in Bangkok, no deaths or injuries reported

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

Pattaya bar owners complain after one week with allegedly no water supply

9 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Fire destroys Indian restaurant in Patong overnight

9 hours ago TN
Woman wearing face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

COVID to be downgraded from October 1

9 hours ago TN
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Thai medical organisations ask government to rethink cannabis legalisation

9 hours ago TN
High rise buildings in Bangkok

DJ Man, Baitoey Summoned for Forex-3D Ponzi scheme

9 hours ago TN