Woman stuck in bathroom for 3 days in Bangkok rescued by police









After being reported as a missing person by her sister, a 54-year-old Thai woman has been rescued from her bathroom by Phra Khanong police in Bangkok. She had been stuck in the room for 3 days, due to a faulty door knob. Once free, the woman said she had even written a goodbye note to her friends and family. She is now safe.

When police arrived, they found the house locked from the inside and had to force their way in. They heard banging emanating from the third floor and found a female inside the bathroom.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

