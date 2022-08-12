August 12, 2022

Public invited to celebrate HM Queen Sirikit’s birthday

Queen Sirikit's portrait

Queen Sirikit's portrait with the flag of the Kingdom of Thailand and the flag of H.M. Queen Sirikit. Photo: Xiengyod.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai government is inviting everyone to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s birthday on 12 August, with ceremonies and activities planned to honor Her Majesty.

The Thai government has planned several ceremonies and activities to celebrate the auspicious occasion of the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

