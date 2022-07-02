Sukhothai to Host ‘Light Up the Night @ Sukhothai Historical Park’ Event
SUKHOTHAI (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites Thais and foreigners to participate in the spectacular “Light Up the Night @ Sukhothai Historical Park” event, which will be held throughout the month of July as part of the celebrations commemorating His Majesty the King’s 70th birthday on July 28.
Wat Mahathat, Wat Chana Songkhram, and Wat Sa Si will serve as the event’s focal points, where the ancient architecture of this renowned World Heritage Site will be illuminated in splendid splendor.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand