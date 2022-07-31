Questions & Answers









Dating in Thailand

How to date Thai girls?

Can I trust my Thai wife or Thai girlfriend?

If I do marry a Thai girl, she must come from a good family?

I would like to know more about Thai girls.

I’ve heard lots of things and read many articles about Thai girls and some of them say that most Thai girls are looking for a Farang with money,

is this true?

Tip: Most Thai girls are hard workers and pretty good girls and won’t rip you off. In order to find a good Thai girlfriend avoid night clubs and especially bars and karaokes. Usually the average Thai girl choose go to a restaurant with music or have a dinner out but does not visit clubs alone, perhaps with a friends group. Avoid meet girls on clubs and bars, they are there for money.

Online dating is also risky. If you have received a blind-date proposal on a chat site, most Thai girls don’t meet a guy, especially a foreigner easily. If a girl gives you her phone number quickly you should worry. Decent Thai girls are not easy girls.

Best month to travel to Thailand?

I have planned to spend 2 weeks in Thailand from Bangkok to Koh Samui coming soon. Can somebody tell me if is there a good time to visit Thailand?

When is the Rainy Season in Thailand?

I don’t want to ruin my holidays because bad weather.

Furthermore, is it safe to go to Thailand with young kids? 5 and 7 years-old boys.

Weather in Thailand: The climate in Thailand is controlled by tropical the southwest and northeast monsoons and the weather in the country is generally hot and humid across most of the country throughout most of the year. Rains can occasionally lead to floods.

On Inland provinces the three seasons are well defined: Between mid November and mid May the weather is mostly dry, and the cool season occur from November to February while the hot season occur from February or March to May respectively. The rest of the year Thailand experiences a warm tropical wet and dry climate.

The southern coastal provinces of Thailand have only two seasons: the rainy season and dry season.

The north, northeast, central and east is characterized by dry weather during the northeast monsoon and gets abundant rainfall during the southwest monsoon.

Best club in Bangkok?

Which is the best disco or night club in Bangkok?

Any Big name international DJ’s playing there?

Also I would like to know what music genres are popular in Thailand.

Best clubs in Bangkok: There are many clubs in Bangkok offering EDM, R&B, House, Techno, Hip Hop, Dance and Pop and Thai music. Except for the tourist areas, Clubs in Thailand are discotheques with chairs and tables where to eat Thai food and drink while a local band plays Thai hits or dance covers of western music. Clubs in Bangkok are pretty similar to the clubs abroad.

Here is a list of popular night clubs in Bangkok:

– Route 66 in the Royal City Avenue (RCA).

– Bed Supperclub in 26 Soi Sukhumvit Klongtoey-nua.

– Ce La Vi, formerly known as Ku De Ta in Sathorn.

– Live RCA in RCA.

– Onyx (EDM) in the Royal City Avenue.

– Insanity Nightclub in Sukhumvit.

– Sing Sing Theater in Sukhumvit.

– Levels Club & Lounge in Sukhumvit.

– Demo in Thong Lor.

– Grease Nightclub in Sukhumvit.

– GLOW Club in Sukhumvit (Asoke).

– Sugar Club in Sukhumvit Soi 11.

– Q Up (Q Bar) in Sukhumvit Soi 11.

– Lava Gold Club in Khao San Road.

– Slim & Flix Club in the Royal City Avenue.

