July 31, 2022

Health & Vaccinations

Stay Healthy and Safe during your trip to Thailand

General information about Health and Vaccinations in Thailand.

The routine vaccines while traveling to Thailand may include measles, mumps, rubella also known as MMR, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccines, varicella, polio, and flu. Please note that these vaccines are optional but recommended.

– The Typhoid vaccine is recommended for those drinking non-bottled water or eating street food.

– Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B recommended for all travelers.

Concerning diseases, Thailand is not a risk free country, the tropical climate may stimulate the transmission of some diseases, so vaccines are recommended.

When traveling in Thailand, you should avoid mosquito bites to prevent malaria and especially dengue fever. Use mosquito repellents

Medical Services

All tourism destinations and provincial capitals have hospitals and clinics staffed by well-trained doctors and nurses. In the case of an emergency, an ambulance can be summoned from any private hospital. Be aware that private hospitals in Thailand are very expensive.

Travel health and immunisation advice for Thailand

As in most other countries, visitors do not require vaccinations unless coming from or passing through a designated contaminated area. While most of Thailand entails a lower risk, however we recommend taking some precautions, such as the vaccines mentioned above and avoid mosquito bites, there are areas where the malaria and dengue fever are present.

List of hospitals in Thailand

This is a list of hospitals in Thailand.

Note: This list includes 1,002 public hospitals, and 316 private hospitals that are registered with the Ministry of Public Health.

